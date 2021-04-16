Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shows Sneak Peek of 11-Year-Old Son's 'The Walking Dead' Role

✖

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is one proud father. The actor shared a sneak peek of his 11-year-old son Augustus "Gus" Morgan's forthcoming appearance in an episode of The Walking Dead. The picture shows off just a corner shot of the young Morgan in full zombie makeup. "My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude," the father captioned the photo, per People. "Can't wait for y'all to see him in action."

Gus's mother, Hilarie Burton, joined in on the praise commenting, "I love my apocalyptic dudes." Burton and Morgan are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter, named George Virginia.

Morgan talked about his son's appearance on a recent visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden, teasing that viewers can catch his son's "cool little role" on the 11th and final season of the series. "My 11-year-old son is going to be the featured walker in episode 5," he told James Corden. "He's been getting his COVID test so he can be on set and all that. He is so pumped it's ridiculous."

Though this marks Gus's first appearance on the show, it won't be his first time seeing himself in all of the zombie makeup. Morgan went on to share that his son's first experience in the scary new form didn't go over very well. "The last time we did any zombie makeup on him, he looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out," the star shared. "Now, that was a few years ago so I'm hoping he doesn't pass out this time around because the makeup's gonna be extensive and cool."

Gus's role comes just after his mother made a guest appearance on the series. Burton played Lucille, the wife of Morgan's Negan character. Morgan revealed to Entertainment Weekly, while the two have some experience with the characters' relationship, starring opposite each other was still an emotional experience.

"We never rehearsed. We couldn't even look at each other without, like, tearing up. It was very interesting. It was weird," he said. "We only did one or two takes of everything that you saw. It was great, because we couldn't have done it anymore, by the way," Morgan continued. "We were just wrecked."