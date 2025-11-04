Hilaria Baldwin Doubles Down on Claim That ‘Bullying’ Led to Her ‘DWTS’ Exit

Hilaria Baldwin is doubling down on her claim that “bullying” was the cause of her Dancing With the Stars exit.

The wife of Alec Baldwin clarified her previous claim that she was “bullied off the show” when she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition last month during Tuesday’s episode of the Too Much podcast.

The mom of seven explained that the bullying she previously mentioned on social media was coming from a “campaign” of viewers who she said strategically voted in order to press for her elimination.

“They’re gonna vote for all the couples besides me, or besides X person. So that suppresses your fan vote,” she said, explaining that she learned about the alleged campaign on social media. “It was because they were reaching out to everybody to do it. You open TikTok, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is like this sad,’” Hilaria noted. “It hurts your feelings.”

When it comes to speaking out about the perceived bullying, Hilaria said, “I don’t care. I’ll be the person who’s crying in front of the world because I’m gonna show my humanity. Some people are gonna like that and some people are gonna make fun of me more for that.”

She continued that everyone on DWTS was “lovely,” adding, “Now, is this something where we have to go around and feel bad for me? We don’t. I had the time of my life. I’m only a better, happier person because I did the show.”

The Baldwins star previously said on social media that it was “very coordinated, very strategic bullying” that resulted in her elimination, adding in an Instagram Live, “I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure. That is for sure.”

She also spoke out about “campaigns of hate” in an Instagram video for World Mental Health Day, saying, “They take lives and they demolish mental health, and it’s tragic how rampant this behavior is, and countless suffer daily.”

“Some of the people who have harassed me for years and misrepresented and outright have lied about me, I know that they’ll only be satisfied when I’m gone,” she continued. “It seems that nothing I can say or do will be right in their eyes.”