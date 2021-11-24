HGTV Unveils Festive Holiday 2021 Series Lineup With Ben Napier, Mike Holmes and More

Some of the biggest stars of HGTV are coming together to help fans celebrate the holiday season. The network, which boasts programs related to home improvement and real estate, announced ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2021 its slate of 2021 holiday specials from the stars of Home Town, Fixer to Fabulous, House Hunters, Holmes Family Rescue, and more.

This year’s holiday content at HGTV will kick off on Sunday, Dec. 12 with the return of White House Christmas, which takes viewers inside the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a one-hour special centered around bringing Christmas to the White House. Later in the month, fans will be treated to holiday specials including House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise, and even Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, a holiday spinoff of Ben Napier’s Home Town spinoff. The holiday special will see Napier bring aboard some stars from a beloved Discovery Channel series to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas.

This year’s HGTV holiday lineup will be available to view on HGTV and also available to stream in the discovery+ “Holiday Central Hub,” which debuted on discovery+ on Nov. 19. Discovery+ is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

‘White House Christmas 2021’ – Premieres Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. ET on HGTV

“HGTV will go behind the scenes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to showcase the home’s magnificent holiday transformation in its popular annual special, White House Christmas 2021. During the one-hour special, fans will get a glimpse of the massive, three-day undertaking that spotlights spectacular trees, breathtaking decor, incredible gingerbread creations and much more.”

‘House Hunters Ho Ho Home’ – Premieres Monday-Friday, December 13-17, at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV

“In the new series House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Oregon-based real estate agent, world-famous strongman and well-known Santa impersonator Albie Mushaney is on a mission to spread Yuletide cheer by helping clients find their forever home in time for the holidays. To make these families’ wishes come true, he’ll turn the newly purchased dream homes into spectacular holiday wonderlands with fully trimmed trees, sparkling lights and boughs of holly. Albie also will gift each client with a special surprise that makes the season extra merry and bright.”

‘Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise’ – Premieres Tuesday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

“Fixer to Fabulous home renovation stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are animal lovers who have a passion for helping pets find their forever home. Just in time for the holidays, the one-hour special Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise will follow Dave and Jenny as they gift the Bella Vista Animal Shelter near their hometown in Bentonville, Arkansas, with a very special renovation to get them ready for the busy Christmas pet adoption season. After the Marrs complete the modern upgrades, including a refreshed exterior and lobby, new dog kennels, a trendy outdoor space and a custom cat playroom, they’ll reopen the decked-out shelter to the community with a festive, holiday-themed pet adoption event.”

‘Holmes For the Holidays’ – Premieres Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV

“The stars of Holmes Family Rescue, contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry Holmes, and son, Michael Holmes, Jr., each believe their home is the best-dressed for the holidays. During the one-hour special Holmes For the Holidays, Mike, Sherry and Michael will battle it out in a friendly family Christmas competition to see who can create the most over-the-top light displays, ice sculptures and gingerbread houses-with Mike’s uncle, Billy Bell, deciding the ultimate winner. Mike and his wife, Anna, will trim their home in a modern Christmas theme, complete with a dazzling animated show with thousands of twinkling lights. It’ll be a holiday all about the kids for Sherry and her husband, Blake, who just welcomed their second child, as they turn their backyard into a North Pole winter wonderland. And, Michael will wow with a cozy, rustic holiday theme inspired by his wife Lisa Marie’s love of animals. In the midst of the merriment, the Holmes family also will share holiday safety tips and give back to the community in a meaningful way through their extravagant displays.”

‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop’ – Premieres Sunday, December 26, at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV

“In Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, master woodworker Ben Napier shares his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests who help him build iconic wood projects at his workshop in Laurel, Mississippi. Now in the holiday-themed special, Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Ben will get holly jolly when he welcomes father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas, including a brand new mantle for the workshop that honors the Hansens’ Norwegian heritage. Mandy also will work with Ben’s wife and Home Town co-star Erin to give the shop a seasonal overhaul. In addition, Ben will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of Design Star: Next Gen, to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space. To further spread holiday cheer, tWitch and Allison will deck the halls of the children’s center with Erin in preparation for a special celebration.”