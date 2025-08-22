HGTV Star Mourns Death of ‘Very Best Friend’ Months After Her Show Was Canceled

HGTV’s Kristina Crestin is mourning the loss of her “very best friend” after the loss of her dog Cooper and the cancellation of her show.

Monday, the Farmhouse Fixer star took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to friend Keith Musinski, who died at the age of 56 on Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer.

“Where does one start to say how much a single human has impacted their life? No idea since I am not an eloquent writer,” Crestin wrote alongside a montage of moments with her late friend. “But I will back up and share that the universe thinks I can handle [a lot], so it took my very best friend away just weeks after saying goodbye [to] Cooper.”

“Though my heart is breaking at Keith leaving this earth too soon, I am trying to appreciate all the years I DID have of the love, mutual respect, laughter, learning of useless knowledge,” she continued, “did I say laughter, sometimes being the recipient of some very sharp sarcasm (a love language in our circle), a shared love of V8’s and horsepower, someone who could reach a top shelf for me, someone that would tirelessly haul all my antique goodies around, someone I had to sometimes sprint and nearly knock down so I could get to a paint by number first, the best cook (OMG that pork belly!), my consummate road trip buddy, my enabler of art purchasing (though SO not as bad as his ‘problem’) and one of the most talented designers I’ve had the privilege to know … and well my everything besides Kirby.⁠”

Crestin concluded with a message to Musinski, writing, ” Friend, I will miss your sass and love so very much. May you and Cooper take good care of each other until we can all meet again. XOXOXO⁠”

Musinski’s obituary reveals that the architecture and interior design firm owner “passed away peacefully on August 6, 2025, at his home after a brief but valiant fight against cancer.” He is remembered as a “larger than life” personality whose “humor was second to none” and who was “a loving and loyal friend.”

Crestin shared the loss of her dog Cooper last month, writing on July 20 that “she was surrounded by so many people who loved her during her final days, and I’m so so so grateful for that and the love that she was shown.”

In June, news broke that Crestin’s HGTV show with Jonathan Knight, Farmhouse Fixer, would not be returning for a fourth season. HGTV also announced the cancellation of Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas this summer.