'Farmhouse Fixer': Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin Dish on What Makes Their Partnership So Successful (Exclusive)

Jonathan Knight has gone from being part of one of the biggest and most recognizable people in music as a member of New Kids on the Block to being a staple at HGTV. The singer turned home renovation specialist is currently on his second season of the hit series Farmhouse Fixer. Knight works alongside designer Kristina Crestin where they renovate centuries-old New England properties into exquisite modern homes, all while keeping the original charm. It's something Knight says he grew up doing and never imagined would come full circle. His father worked in construction, and he often went to work with him as a child and hated it, but eventually found his own passion for it when the group first split in 1994. With his eye for building and Crestin's design aesthetic, they make the perfect pair. And Knight even credits Crestin for being the catalyst of why they have so many clients.

"Her expertise – she's been doing this for years. I think a lot of times, people may be a little skeptical when they know it's me," he told us in a recent interview to promote the show. "Because I think a lot of people don't know how long I've been doing this and how many houses that I've fixed up." But Crestin says Knight is equally as talented. The two have known each other since 2004, when Knight hired the firm Crestin was working with. They remained in touch, and he sent her a congratulatory text when he realized she was working on a separate home renovation show. They then joined forces for Farmhouse Fixer.

Crestin says the key to their thriving working relationship is balance. Knight agrees and adds that their shared passion for the work is what also keeps them in sync

"Love. I think what makes our business relationship work is, I think love, and respect," Knight told us. I think the fact that we both are so passionate and we have a very similar aesthetic when it comes to renovation."

Crestin added: "I agree on all those fronts because it's interesting working with John differently than working with clients. There are just some things that like I'm put together, and I'm dying to share the ideas that came to me, and knowing that you have a kindred spirit to go through all this with and share this with, I think makes all the difference. Sometimes clients aren't on that same page of joy when you suddenly solve a design problem or something. So there's something really neat, not only working for these homeowners and helping their dreams come true or making a renovation happen that they just didn't know how to make happen, there's joy in that. But outside of that, the relationship together keeps all this going and makes it fun to do."