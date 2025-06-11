HGTV Star Christina Haack Speaks out on ‘Not Great’ Divorce Settlement

Christina Haack is recovering from her third divorce. And this time, financially, it took a lot out of her.

The HGTV staple recently revealed she signed a settlement agreement with her ex, Josh Hall. However, it cost her much time and money.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“​​I signed something,” Haack, 41, shared on the Monday, June 2, episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “There’s like a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after I think 12 hours.”

When Lewis asked if Haack was satisfied with the settlement, she refused to divulge many details. “I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you’re screwed, then whatever you want. I don’t know how it goes…” she said. “Look, it’s not great, but I guess it’s done.”

Lewis’ co-host Shane Douglas later clarified that the saying is, “If both parties are equally unhappy after the negotiation, then you got what you want.” Hall and Haack split after two years of marriage. Their demise was shown on The Flip Off.

“Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation,” a rep for the HGTV star told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser.

She says things will be revealed in due time. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it. It’ll be in the doc soon. It’ll be public knowledge in a few,” she teased. “I think I’ll come back next month, and then we can talk about everything that’s public knowledge.”

When Haack filed divorce documents, she cited irreconcilable differences. She later expressed that Hall’s alleged jealousy of her relationship with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, was a contributing factor, explaining that Hall was insecure about her dynamic with El Moussa and that he would become distant when they interacted, even at their children’s soccer games.