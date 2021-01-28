HGTV Series 'Farmhouse Fixer' Starring Jonathan Knight Gets Premiere Date

✖

New houses on the block! Jonathan Knight is taking on the challenge of restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses in his new HGTV series, Farmhouse Fixer premiering Wednesday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET. The six-episode series will star the New Kids on the Block singer, who has renovated more than 200 houses already, as he meticulously goes step by step through the restoration, keeping in tact the original craftsmanship and character of the classic homes while modernizing the layouts, interiors and amenities for his clients.

"Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me—it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years," Knight said in a statement at the time of the network's series announcement. "It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it."

Kicking off the season, Knight will tackle a 1700s New Hampshire farmhouse with the help of designer and friend Kristina Crestin. It's a precarious situation, as the singer must first remove a sinking addition on the home before really digging in, but he'll get to relieve any of that stress by converting a backyard tool shed into a potting bench and chicken coop. Later in the series, he'll complete custom renovations on other homes, including adding a chef's kitchen and built-in dining room seating to a classic home and setting up outdoor projects such as a goat enclosure and raised garden beds.

"I love a good old farmhouse," Knight added in his statement of the reason he decided to take on this passion project. "To me, being on a farm is a way of life. It’s the real deal. Old farmhouses are disappearing off the landscape, but these are American treasures that should be saved."

Knight shared photos from Farmhouse Fixer's production on Instagram in November, revealing that he "started beating on doors to get this show produced" six years before he got a yes "after so much rejection." He added of filming the show safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, "2020 has been quite the ride... can’t wait to share this series with you very early in 2021!" Farmhouse Fixer premieres Wednesday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and HGTV GO.