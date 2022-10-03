HGTV Renews Smash Hit Renovation Competition Series for Season 4

HGTV is bringing back Rock the Block for a brand new season with bigger houses and bigger budgets than ever before. The hit renovation competition series hosted by carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington has a new six-episode season slated to premiere in March 2023, the network announced Monday, and it's the "baddest one yet."

Stakes are at an all-time high as four teams of HGTV's "powerhouse experts" prepare to face off in a renovation battle for bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Each team will have just six weeks and $250,000 budgeted to renovate identical properties located in the rustic Colorado landscape and transform them into luxurious homes that show off their signature style and stunning vision.

Competing this season are Renovation Island's Bryan and Sarah Baeumler; Luxe for Less design experts Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle; Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight and high-end residential designer Kristina Crestin; and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and contractor extraordinaire Mitch Glew of Fix My Flip.

"Fans are clamoring for the new season of Rock the Block, we are so excited for production to begin and the competition to start," said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV in a statement. "Everything about this season is bigger and bolder – including the homes and the scenery. Our stars will face some of their biggest design challenges to date and they plan to hold nothing back to win it all."

During last year's renewal, Ayala praised Rock the Block as a fun way for some of HGTV's up-and-comers to showcase who they are in a competitive venue. "Our renovation competitions continue to perform well and audience anticipation will be extremely high for another season of Rock the Block," Ayala said in a statement at the time. "This is also a great vehicle to showcase some of our newer talent who have a competitive spirit and are ready to put their expertise on the line in a fun, no-holds-barred showdown."

All the homes this season are being built by Landmark Homes within Heron Lakes, a Hillside Commercial Group community, in Berthoud, Colorado. Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media. Catch up on the first three seasons of Rock the Block on discovery+.