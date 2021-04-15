HGTV All-Stars Teaming up for New Competition Show

✖

HGTV fans, gear up for your next favorite competition show. HGTV all-stars Taniya Nayak(Restaurant Impossible), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block), and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) are teaming up for Battle on the Beach. These three designers will mentor three groups of up-and-coming flippers as they renovate identical beachfront properties. Their progress will be assessed by star judges Mike Holmes (Holmes and Holmes) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), who will crown the winner of weekly challenges in each episode.

The six-episode season will end with one of the teams walking away with $50,000 to spend on their next flipping project, with their mentor getting "ultimate bragging rights." The teams will be judged based on which add the most value to their beach houses, learning skills that will push them forward in their careers beyond the show. No official release date has been announced, but the series is set to air at some point in summer 2021.

"The stakes are sky high with a beachfront renovation, and this competition will push some of HGTV’s most seasoned experts to the limit,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said in a press release. “The competitors will get the unique opportunity to have our star mentors guide them through the challenges of a large-scale renovation while they fight to win some big cash."

Pennington and Victoria previously worked together on his show Ty Breaker, and the host sang her praises in an interview with PopCulture in January. "Alison, oh my God. She is... Talk about a firecracker," Pennington gushed. "She's like an M-80. I actually went to Chicago to meet with her before any of this even took part and just talking with her, I was like, 'Oh my God. This woman could run a nation. What is going on?' So I was just like I loved how unfiltered her responses were to anything and I was like, 'Okay, I like this.' That's the way she is every day and it's the way she is on TV and that's what I look for, it's just that authenticity."