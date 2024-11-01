HGTV Stars Speak Out After Their Show Disappears From Air

Design power couple Eilyn and Ray Jimenez have reassured concerned fans about the future of their HGTV series Divided By Design, confirming a January 2025 return following its unexpected mid-season pause.

The married designers addressed speculation through Instagram on October 24, sharing behind-the-scenes content, including black-and-white promotional photos featuring Ray with a clapperboard and Eilyn filming segments. “A lot of you have been asking, and I’m happy to announce that the second half of Divided by Design will return in January 2025. Expect more captivating designs and unexpected twists as the journey continues — stay tuned!” Eilyn announced in a post later shared by Ray.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, which debuted Aug. 21, captures the couple’s professional rivalry as they manage competing design firms in Miami’s luxury market. After airing six episodes, the show unexpectedly halted on Sept. 26. HGTV attempted to quell viewer concerns, stating, “The show will take a brief hiatus and return in 2025 with the second half of the season. Stay tuned for an official premiere date—you’re not gonna want to miss the remaining episodes.”

Fans immediately voiced their apprehension on social media. “It better be a break and not a cancellation of the show,” one viewer commented, while another added, “This show is such a highlight of the week. Please bring it back.”

The series has faced previous scheduling hurdles since its December 2023 announcement. Originally slated for a June 10, 2024 premiere, the show launched two months later than planned. A People magazine exclusive revealed the series would document not only their professional projects but also their personal home renovation, with the couple committed to showing authentic challenges throughout the process.

Throughout the hiatus, both Jimenezes have actively engaged with their audience. Ray expressed gratitude for viewer support under HGTV’s post, promising they’d be “back in no time,” while Eilyn enthusiastically assured fans, “For now until Q1 of 2025! We’re coming back with so much more to show. So excited!!”

The couple’s television journey began with their 2022 Netflix series Designing Miami, which established their on-screen appeal before transitioning to HGTV. Their current show emphasizes how their competitive spirit enhances their creative process in Miami’s design scene. For viewers eager to catch up or revisit episodes, the first half of Season 1 remains available on Discovery+ while anticipation builds for the January 2025 return.