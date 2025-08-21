HGTV Orders New Series Following Summer of Cancellations and Changes

HGTV is debuting a brand new slate of shows following the network’s cancellation-filled summer.

Thursday, the network announced more than 100 episodes of new and returning shows slated for the 2025-26 season, including new endeavors from HGTV fan favorite stars Ben and Erin Napier, as well as Alison Victoria.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Victoria’s previously announced Las Vegas-based city, Sin City Rehab, will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 17, taking the Chicago-based designer back to her roots as she expands her successful design business out West.

Then, in addition to a new season of Home Town premiering in early 2026, HGTV announced the Napiers are set to star in a brand new spinoff, Home Town: Inn This Together, at some point next year.

hgtv

“The renovation experts, who have successfully revived many outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, will now join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie and Josh to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel,” the show’s synopsis reads. “The trio believe the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.”

Also announced Wednesday were Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, airing later this year, and Tropic Like It’s Hot, slated for 2026. While Cheap A$$ Beach Houses promises to “humorously show viewers how to own a slice of affordable paradise,” Tropic Like It’s Hot will “put alluring destinations and luxury living in the tropics center stage for buyers looking to turn up the heat in life and love,” as per the network.

HGTV is also ramping up its holiday programming this year with two new shows, Hoarding for the Holidays (working title) and the one-hour special White House Christmas 2025.

The network also announced Wednesday new seasons of hit series The Flip Off, Love It or List It and Renovation Aloha, all returning in 2026.

The major scheduling announcement from HGTV comes after a summer of cancellations, with Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas all getting the axe since June.