Fate of ‘The Flip Off’ Revealed at HGTV

Get ready for another epic flipping battle. HGTV announced Thursday that The Flip Off will be getting another season starring the network’s most popular exes, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa.

In Season 2 of The Flip Off, debuting in 2026, Haack is ready for a rematch against Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, after their first season win.

In the new season, real estate expert Tarek and his luxury real estate agent wife will face off against high-end design expert Haack to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

“Having learned her lessons from last season, Christina will throw out the rule book and do everything she can to beat Tarek and Heather Rae at the flipping game,” the network teases of Season 2. “But they won’t give up their crown easily in an all-out battle to see who can win round two of The Flip Off.”

The Flip Off‘s first season was a major win for HGTV, attracting nearly 14 million viewers across linear and streaming to make it the network’s highest-rated freshman series since 2022.

Ahead of its January 2025 debut, Haack opened up to PopCulture.com about how filming The Flip Off helped heal her relationship with her ex-husband following their 2016 split and forge a new friendship with his bride.

“Obviously, [Tarek and I] filmed together for a long time, but Flip or Flop never really covered the real dynamic — that would have been a whole other show,” Haack joked at the time. “But Heather and I, it’s the first time we ever worked together, and I think we were both a little bit nervous of what that looked like. And we got way closer throughout the process. I would say we’re actually good friends now. We’ve had so many moments of just laughing hysterically, and it was fun!”



HGTV also announced Thursday that it had renewed Love It or List It and Renovation Aloha while ordering fresh titles Home Town: Inn This Together, Cheap A$$ Beach Houses and Tropic Like It’s Hot in addition to holiday shows Hoarding for the Holidays (working title) and White House Christmas 2025.