‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Approved 7 Best Items You Need for Christmas

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is known as one of the most stylish personalities on television. From all the adorably chic and casual apparel she rocks on her home renovation show with mom Karen E. Laine, to the home decor items she vouches for as seen on her social media and in her own house. It’s no secret, Starsiak Hawk has become a style icon all her own since first breaking out on the scene in 2016. Not only does the 37-year-old have her own store called District Co. in Indianapolis that sells the cutest items you need for your home along with Two Chicks & a Hammer merch, but she also shares some of her must-haves via Amazon and Poshmark!

If you’re looking for the best home decor items, cutest and most comfy apparel and lots more — look no further as we share seven of the best, Mina Starsiak Hawk-approved items you need this Christmas!

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘Built Together’

The Good Bones star is taking her talents to the library with her first children’s book, Built Together, inspired by her own children and experiences with building her business. The book, featuring illustrations by Barbara Bongini was a two-year labor of love for Starsiak Hawk. For more details on the book, head to Amazon.

Eddie Bauer — Women’s Lodge Down Duffle

Seen in multiple episodes of Good Bones, Starsiak Hawk is always wearing her trusty Eddie Bauer Women’s Lodge Down Duffle puffer, versatile for those cold harsh winters. Sporting the cadet blue, this women’s down duffle is built for comfort and extends from head to below the knee. Fleece lining in the upper body, and at the collar and interior storm cuffs provides additional protection along with a removable hood and faux fur ruff, fleece interior storm cuffs to help seal out the cold weather. For more details on this item, head to Amazon.

VICHYIE Women Tank Tops Summer Sleeveless Basic Cami



Lightweight, breathable and stretchy to wear in daily life for a casual look, Starsiak Hawk wears these sleeveless basic camis all the time! Perfect to pair for a relaxed summer look or layered for winter, these durable tank tops are perfect for any occasion. The high-neck makes it super chic and perfect for pairing with cardigans, coats or alone for a fashionable look. For more on this item, visit Amazon for details.

Mini Gigi Pro Kit

If you haven’t been watching Starsiak Hawk’s Instagram Stories, you should. The Indiana native is as crystal clear on her realness as the window panes she installs in every home! Sharing the tools she uses to remove her hair, the Good Bones star has revealed in her own Amazon-approved list the joys of owning a Gigi Mini pro hair removal waxing kit, an ideal starter kit for beginners in hair waxing or the price-conscious professional. This kit has all the necessary waxing essentials for a complete professional service. For more on this product, head to Amazon.

ForestBarn Hanging Shelves

Curated by the Good Bones star herself, bring your room to life with this playful hanging plant accent perfect for creating dimension in your room and a relaxing atmosphere. Easily mounted on the wall, this is a feature often seen in so many of our favorite HGTV shows, including Good Bones with Starsiak Hawk who has these items in her home. Made of pinewood and ideal for succulents, hanging plants or even artificial plants, this will add a pop of boho-chic style to any room. For more on these hanging shelves, visit Amazon

Two Chicks and a Hammer Rainbow Long Sleeve – Be Kind Tee

Straight from District Co. to you, this Starsiak Hawk long-sleeve tee is an adorable addition to any closet. Modeled by the Indy native, this tee is available in small to 2XXL and available for $25. Extremely soft and made of a 50% polyester, 25% cotton and 25% rayon blend, this shirt includes a front cover-stitched 1×1 baby rib-knit set-in collar and 32 singles for extreme softness. For more on this shift, visit District Co.

Discovery+ Subscription

Featuring every season from the beginning of Good Bones, discovery+ has the complete collection plus all your favorite HGTV stars on one, amazing streaming platform this season! In addition to a broad and welcoming catalog of all your HGTV favorites, discovery+ features more than 200 exclusive and original series across genres including nature, true crime, home, relationships, food and paranormal across Discovery’s networks, including Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, and natural history content from the BBC. Plans start as low as $4.99 a month. For more details and a free trial subscription, head to discovery+!