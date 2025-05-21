Here’s Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 27

The Voice has named a winner for Season 27!

Adam David was announced as the newest champion of the NBC singing competition during Tuesday’s finale, marking two consecutive wins for celebrity coach Michael Bublé.

David beat out his Team Bublé contestant Jadyn Cree as well as Team Kelsea Ballerini’s Jaelen Johnston, Team Adam Levine’s Lucia Flores Wiseman and Team John Legend’s RENZO.

As host Carson Daly declared David the winner, Bublé jumped out of his seat to hug the singer, who was crying at the news. “I love you, man,” Bublé had told his artist during the finale. “You’re my kind of artist… Congratulations, I knew you’d get here.”

Bublé, who performed a duet of The Band’s “The Weight” with David earlier in the evening, has been his artist’s champion all season as the only coach to turn his chair for the Florida-born artist during his blind audition.

“It’s funny,” Bublé told TV Insider after the finale. “I don’t think I’ve ever stared at Carson Daley’s lips so intensely. I was hoping he’d start to say ‘A’ [as in Adam]. I was literally looking at his lips.”

“Adam and I have become really close,” Bublé continued. “I was heavily invested in our friendship. I was [ultimately] much less worried about me not winning than I was just wanting my buddy to win.”



Posting about his experience on The Voice on Instagram, David wrote, “From the very first note of ‘Baby I love your way’ to ‘Hallelujah’ I’ve poured my heart into every moment.” He continued, “Thank you for the love, the votes, the messages and for believing in me every step of the way.”



David, who is six years sober, has been open about his journey with addiction, and told TV Insider that he was hoping his message of “vulnerability” would translate.

“I think anytime you’re vulnerable and you speak openly about what you’re going through, people feel more comfortable,” David told the outlet. “Everyone is going through [something] and I’ve had so much experience going head first into uncomfortable situations and owning my feelings. …I would tell people to lean into vulnerability. Vulnerability is a superpower.”