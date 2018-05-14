Here’s Who Is Heading to the ‘American Idol’ Finale

American Idol returned to its roots Sunday with a tribute both to moms and Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood.

The Top 5 singers in the ABC reality singing competition also became the Top 3, with Cade Foehner and Michael J. Woodard being eliminated in a nationwide live vote after performing one song from Underwood’s repertoire and one song that reminded them of their own mothers. The remaining competitors will compete in the finale next week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood herself also returned to the Idol stage, performing her single “Cry Pretty” and acting as a guest mentor to the contestants.

Keep scrolling to see who will be performing in the season finale and who has a chance to become the next American Idol. The finale will air in two parts on Sunday and Monday, May 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON

Caleb impressed the judges with a cover of Underwood’s “So Small.” The 19-year-old singer, also sang “Stars in Alabama” by Jamey Johnson.

GABBY BARRETT

The 18-year-old songstress took on the Underwood challenge with “Last Name” and then performed “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston.

MADDIE POPPE

The 20-year-old singer performed Underwood’s “I Told You So,” and also captivated the audience with The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows.”

ELIMINATED: CADE FOEHNER

The 21-year-old Cade performed the Carrie Underwood song “Undo It” and also rocked out to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”

ELIMINATED MICHAEL J. WOODARD

The 20-year-old fan favorite took on Underwood’s “Flat on the Floor” and also performed “Still I Rise,” by Yolanda Adams.

Special Guest

The Top 5 had a very special guest in the form of country superstar Carrie Underwood, who acted as a mentor for them prior to Sunday’s episode.

Underwood, who got her start as the winner for Season 4 of American Idol, also performed her latest single, “Cry Pretty,” after showing a clip of the video during the May 6 episode of Idol.

How to vote

Each week, you can submit up to 10 votes for each remaining contestant per voting method — online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, and via text voting.

For text message voting, text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” Numbers for contestants change every week, and will be updated via social media.

Voting opens each Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and closes during the last commercial break. The results are revealed at the end of each live episode.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC, Kevork Djansezian / Getty