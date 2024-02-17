Heather Rae El Moussa Addresses Valentine's Day Outrage With Love

Heather Rae El Moussa will not let hate get in the way of her day of love. After being criticized for not including a picture of her husband's 13-year-old daughter, Taylor, in her Valentine's Day Instagram post, the Selling Sunset star stood firm in her actions.

"We close our ears to the pettiness," Heather wrote in an Instagram story on Feb. 15, per E! Online. "We strive for positivity only." The 36-year-old insisted that her stepdaughter was not offended, adding, "My girl knows she's my #1 gal."

Underneath the retort, Heather, who shares Tristan, a boy of 12 months, with Tarek and is also a stepmother to Brayden, an 8-year-old boy whom her husband shares with his ex, Christina Hall, posted a picture of herself and Taylor hugging in the back of a car with huge smiles on their faces. Heather responded one day after posting a Valentine's Day message to "her boys T, T & B."

"I have never felt so much love in my life," read her Feb. 14 post. "All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn't want it any other way. I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa. You are my person, and the best daddy I could've ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray."

In the comments on Heather's post, fans were quick to point out that she had forgotten a fifth member of her family. One user commented, "You can wish a girl happy Valentines too," and another asked, "Is the stepdaughter chopped liver on vday?"

Even though Taylor may not have made it into the Valentine's Day message this year, Heather has frequently shared posts on social media about her stepdaughter on a number of occasions.

The Flipping El Moussas star gave the teenager a special shoutout back in October when he shared photos of her 13th birthday party. "[Thirteen] years old is a milestone year so it was so cute to see Tay soaking it all in, surrounded by our family," Heather wrote on her Instagram account on Oct. 1. "Such a fun day and we still can't believe we officially have a teenager in the house!!!"