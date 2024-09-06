An HBO show is officially done. Variety reports the drag reality show We're Here ended after its fourth season, which wrapped up in May. The series is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race and features former contestants from the series. It documents the drag queens as they travel across the country to recruit small-town residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows. Throughout its run, We're Here featured Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, Shangela, Priyanka, Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale, and Jaida Essence Hall.

"Although the current run of our show has ended, We're Here's message of love and acceptance has already made a lasting impact for 2SLGBTQIA+ people across the country," co-creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren said in statement. "Creating We're Here was a dream come true, and our hearts are overflowing with love. We are grateful to HBO for giving us this opportunity, to our fierce drag mothers and drag community, to our production team at IPC, and to all those that shared their hearts and stories with us."

(Photo: Greg Endries/HBO)

We're Here premiered in April 2020 and has won several Primetime Emmy Awards over the years, including Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program twice. From 2021 to 2023, the series won Outstanding Reality Program for the GLAAD Media Awards. "It took a lot of courage, sequins, and sweat to make We're Here, and we are so proud to leave behind four Peabody, Critics Choice, GLAAD, and Television Academy award-winning seasons that are wildly entertaining, enlightening, and give hope to anyone struggling to live their truth," Ingram and Warren said.

A reason for the cancellation is unknown, but in a statement, HBO praised We're Here, saying, "We are honored to have brought four heartfelt and impactful seasons of 'We're Here' to viewers around the world, amidst ongoing hostility directed at drag performers and aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community at large. The two recent Emmy nominations, along with four previous Emmy wins, a Peabody Award, a Critics Choice Real TV and LGBTQ Award, Television Academy Honors, and three GLAAD Media Awards, fill us with enormous pride. After bringing the show to over 20 towns across America, the series' journey has come to an end, with the fourth season being its final. We thank Johnnie Ingram, Steve Warren, Peter LoGreco, all of our fabulous queens and crew for proving countless times that love is stronger than hate."