Has ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Found New Love?

This Teen Mom 2 cast member has fans shaking their heads after sending an emoji-laden message signalling she may found a new love interest.

Kailyn Lowry, who recently gave birth to baby Lux, has generally been unattached since she divorced her husband Javi Marroquin in 2016. Lux’s father Chris Lopez and Lowry never dated, but have been longtime friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus

But Wednesday, she tweeted a Cupid’s bow and arrow alongside a heart, and fans were quick to speculate that means she has a new love interest.

🏹💘 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) November 1, 2017

They generally didn’t think it was a good idea.

Who’s your new victim? — LawnGuyland (@colleenbutler3) November 1, 2017

Sooo we can expect another baby in 10 mos.? — eiei0reo (@eiei0reo) November 1, 2017

Do you think the new mom should be getting back out there?