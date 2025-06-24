Hannah Brown Talks Heading Back to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, Her Personal New Summer Romance Novel (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown is hitting the beach this summer with both a return to Bachelor Nation and a new romantic read.

The former Bachelorette star, who is set to debut her new role in “Paradise Relations” on the upcoming 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise, premiering July 7, opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday’s release of her second novel, The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain.

“It had been a minute since I had really been a part of Bachelor [Nation] in this type of way,” said Brown, whose season of The Bachelorette aired in 2019. Coming into Paradise in a truly new role was an intriguing idea for the former ABC leading lady, who ended up carving out a niche for herself “making sure people had the best time that they could.”

Whether it was setting up a “fun experience” for the Paradise singles “on their journey to love” or simply helping them “pop a bottle of champagne and cry about it,” Brown said the entire experience was a “really fun” full-circle moment. “It was awesome to be back where it all started,” she gushed.

Brown’s second novel, The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain, is similarly beach-ready. Coming off of last year’s release of her debut romance novel, Mistakes We Never Made, the New York Times Bestselling Author’s new “beach[y] summer read” is described as a “Forgetting Sarah Marshall meets Anyone But You.”

When protagonist Sybil Rain attempts to take a much-needed vacation in the wake of her failed wedding, she decides to use the hotel vouchers for what was supposed to be her Hawaii honeymoon. It’s less than relaxing, however, when Sybil runs into her former fiancé Jamie there, and attempting to “save face in front of the ex who broke her heart at the altar,” she says she’s vacationing there with her new boyfriend.

“But what starts as a harmless lie soon spirals into an ex-fiancé fiasco,” when Sebastian, the second of Sybil’s three failed engagements, also appears, and is “happy to play along” with his ex’s predicament. Will Sybil finally be “ready to heal” and find her final shot at love?



While the romantic summer read is full of “chaos” and fun, Brown said at the heart, The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain is about Sybil, “who is so fun and can be the light for everyone else,” reconciling her past and learning to love herself “so that she can step into the love that she truly deserves and that is there for her.”

Like all of the “Core Four” characters in her series, Brown said Sybil is “essentially an exaggerated version of a part of” herself that is a bit on the “messier” side.

“This book became … more personal than I thought it was going to be, maybe because of the season that I’ve been in as I’m writing,” said Brown, who is gearing up for her wedding to fiancé Adam Woolard. “You know, stepping into the love that I deserve and having to reflect on times that I haven’t, and how I’ve made this love harder than it has had to be in certain seasons.”

“I really drew inspiration from my own life a lot, maybe not when it comes to the plot, but when it comes to the internal voice and dialogue,” she continued. “A lot came from things that I’ve had to work on in my past and even in this present. So it was kind of a healing, cool experience in a way that I didn’t initially think would be.”

The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain releases on June 24.