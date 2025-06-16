Meet the New Stars of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10

Bachelor in Paradise is going for gold(en) this season!

Monday, ABC announced the 10 senior singles from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette who will be looking for love in Costa Rica when Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premieres on July 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it’s unclear if the Golden members of Bachelor Nation will be arriving on the beach at the same time as the previously announced Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, they’re sure to make a splash when they arrive.



Keep scrolling to see which Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette stars will be taking on Paradise this summer.

April Kirkwood

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelor Season 1

Charles “CK” King

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelorette Season 1

Jack Lencioni

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelorette Season 1

Kathy Swarts

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelor Season 1

Keith Gordon

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelorette Season 1

Kim Buike

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelorette Season 1

Leslie Fhima

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelor Season 1

Natascha Hardee

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelor Season 1

Ralph “RJ” Johnson

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelorette Season 1

Gary Levingston

(Disney/Sami Drasin)

Previously seen on: The Golden Bachelorette Season 1

Play video

Previously announced Bachelor in Paradise cast members include: Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin (The Bachelor Season 29), Bailey Brown (The Bachelor Season 29), Brian Autz (The Bachelorette Season 21), Dale Moss (The Bachelorette Season 16), Hakeem Moulton (The Bachelorette Season 21), Jeremy Simon (The Bachelorette Season 21), Jessica “Jess” Edwards (The Bachelor Season 28), Jonathon Johnson (The Bachelorette Season 21), Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette Season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8), Katherine “Kat” Izzo (The Bachelor Season 27 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9), Kyle Howard (The Bachelorette Season 17), Lexi Young (The Bachelor Season 28), Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez (The Bachelorette Season 21), Sam McKinney (The Bachelorette Season 21), Spencer Conley (The Bachelorette Season 21) and Zoe McGrady (The Bachelor Season 29).

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.