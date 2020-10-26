'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Bares All in Poolside Photo

✖

Hannah Brown showed off her “views” from her latest trip and decided to show a little more than that in her latest Instagram post. The Bachelorette alum’s poolside snap saw her looking off into the distance while hanging over the edge of the pool, revealing her backside out of the water. The post garnered plenty of comments from celebrities, including Demi Lovato and Peta Murgatroyd.

One of her friends, Annie, shared a similar photo — though wearing a bikini bottom — on her own account, adding some detail that the group was on a girls trip to Cabo San Lucas, writing in her caption, “Cheeky trip to Cabo with the girls.” Brown, who was victorious on Dancing With the Stars Season 28, also posted a photo of the two enjoying a bubble bath in her Story, writing over the image, “Breakfast in Bubbles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

The 26-year-old previously found herself in headlines after she was caught leaving a note to ask a stranger out last week. She was awe-struck by someone walking in Los Angeles and revealed in her Instagram Story that she had attempted to ask him out, “He was so cute, we kind of smiled at each other I think.” Taking actions into her own hands, the Alabama native explained her next move was to leave a note on his car that read, “We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress. Call me sometime.” She joked about when discussing it, writing underneath the photo, “maybe we will show our kids this someday… and our grandkids.”

This comes after rumors swirled earlier in the year that she had rekindled her flame with Tyler Cameron, a runner-up who she did not choose on her season. The two spent a ton of time together with one another during quarantine but Cameron shared with Us Weekly that the two are in a “great place” and are working on learning how to be friends with each other.

The newest season of The Bachelorette sees Clare Crawley searching for love. The first two episodes have seen Crawley quick up a strike connection with Dale Moss. The upcoming episode appears to see the other guys reach a boiling point as they are feeling left out and not given a fair crack with Crawley as she has placed much of her time into Moss. The Bachelorette airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.