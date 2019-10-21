Gwen Stefani Shares Classic No Doubt Throwback Concert Photo Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

Gwen Stefani may be out as a coach on The Voice, but her Las Vegas Just a Girl residency is still going strong. It was announced on October 7 that Nick Jonas will be taking over Stefani’s spot on the singing show’s panel. The No Doubt singer is finishing up this season, then walking away from the show for the fourth time. She was previously a coach in Seasons 7, 9 and 12 before returning for the current season.

View this post on Instagram See u tonight Vegas @phvegas @zappostheater Gx #backinthesaddletonight #justagirlvegas A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 18, 2019 at 10:57am PDT



On Friday, Stefani posted a concert photo of her performing during No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom days of the mid-90s. She captioned it, “See u tonight Vegas [Planet Hollywood] [Zappos Theater] Gx [backinthesaddletonight] [justagirlvegas].” Fans were thrilled to see the throwback image. “Oh I love u so much Gwen! I gotta see you before your residency ends!,” one wrote. “We will be there!!! Can’t wait to see you Rock Planet Hollywood,” another said. “This how I remember you back when I started listening to your music,” a third commenter reminisced.

Her residency is at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. The current iteration of it runs until November 2. She is then back for a run of shows in February 2020, before returning for a final series of Vegas shows in May 2020.

The 50-year-old musician had previously told Entertainment Tonight that she enjoyed the idea of doing both the Vegas shows and The Voice at the same time. “I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time,” she said. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”

She still has not directly addressed her departure from the NBC competition show. She has made several Instagram posts since the news broke, included one from five days ago in which she is seen hugging the other coaches with the caption, “Don’t let the hugs fool u… it’s Battle time!!” Her more recent posts have all been about her Vegas shows.

Back in July, Stefani told Travel Gin that she was pumped to be back on The Voice. “I’m not a competitive person. “In fact, competition makes me really uncomfortable,” she said at the time. “It was probably one of the reasons I almost didn’t do the show, because I couldn’t picture myself pitching myself and trying to fight, especially against a very competitive person like Adam Levine. Blake [Shelton] and Adam were so good at that. The longer I was on the show, the more I understood what I needed to do to ‘pitch’ for an artist and to go for it.”