‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Savannah Chrisley Tries to Stay True to Her ‘Clean, Wholesome Image’ in Los Angeles

Rebranding herself as a California girl might be more difficult than Savannah Chrisley imagined.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of Growing Up Chrisley, a Chrisley Knows Best spinoff following Savannah and Chase’s journey from Nashville to Los Angeles, the 21-year-old struggled to stay true to her values while also moving her brand forward.

Told by friend Daniel that her Instagram presence needed to step it up when it comes to glam photos and cut out some of the snaps of her family and beau Nic Kerdiles, Savannah was shocked to be told her “brand” lacked “layers.”

“You came out here to L.A. to start your cosmetics company, right?” he asked. “We need to add another layer, because you’re building a company and you’re branding yourself. We need you to be promoting your beauty and fashion.”

“And I am!” Savannah protested. “My brand is based off of family values and the love that we share.”

“We’re not gonna lose that,” Daniel insisted. “That will still be there, but I need every second or third post to be like, ‘Look how beautiful my makeup is.’”

On a mission to snap some more polished beauty photos, Daniel and Savannah struck out at every turn, eventually even being apprehended by a security guard while trying to get up close to the Hollywood sign.

“Instead of getting this epic photo that’s supposed to skyrocket me to fame, we’re getting escorted down by a security guard,” Savannah told the camera, exasperated. “People are going to think I got arrested. …This is not a good PR move.”

Dad Todd Chrisley agreed, calling to scold his daughter and her friend. “He thought trespassing and taking pictures in a cop car was going to help your business?” he asked. “It looked like you were on your way to putting on an orange jumpsuit!”

Pulling some strings from Nashville to get Savannah a real meeting with branding specialists, the Faith Over Fear designer was able to fully express what she’s all about.

“Everyone has something they’re self-conscious about, and for me, I haven’t always been the most confident person when it comes to my looks,” she explained. “Makeup has been something I’ve run to. … I want to create products that empower women.”

She continued of the message she’s looking to spread, “I feel like it’s hard for parents let their children look up to certain people, and for me it’s just about having a clean, wholesome image…I want to stay true to who I am.”

With a strong message in place, the specialists ensured her they would be able to put together a cogent plan to move her business forward — one that didn’t involve possible trespassing charges.

“I’m feeling really good,” Savannah said after the meeting. “Now it’s just about working hard and getting there.”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: Instagram/Savannah Chrisley