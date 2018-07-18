10 Greatest ‘Big Brother’ Players Ever

Big Brother is not a reality competition series for the faint of heart, and or its 20 seasons it has introduced viewers to some of the most manipulative masterminds in the game.

Throughout its history, the CBS series has given fans memorable showmances, epic competitions and unexpected backdoor evictions they will never forget.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Only one can be the best however, so scroll through and find out the some of the greatest Big Brother winners of all time.

Will Kirby (Season 2)

The “Evil Doctor” defeated Nicole Schaffrich 5-2 for the $500,000 prize and also handily beat the competition to be named the best Big Brother winner ever, almost doubling the first place vote of the next highest vote-getter.

Derrick Levasseur (Season 16)

The undercover cop played a genius game, subtly influencing votes without ever making himself a target, and without ever being nominated for eviction.

His game was respected by the jury, who rewarded him with a 7-2 victory over Cody Calafiore.

Dan Gheesling (Season 10)

Whether you love him or hate him, the season 10 winner and season 14 runner-up is an iconic player in the game. His incredible 7-0 win over mixologist Memphis Garrett left him as spot among one of the greats.

Mike “Boogie” Malin (Season 7)

Once overshadowed by his Chill Town (and Diary Room) BFF Kirby, Boogie showed he actually had some game himself when he mowed down the other All-Stars and defeated Erika Landin 6-1 in the finals.

Danielle Reyes (Season 3)

Arguably one of the best players to never win the game, Danielle deserved to win her first season on the show. Her one mistake? Not winning the final HoH competition.

She lost 10-1, which many see as unfair given that Lisa seemed to have won only by cruising through the season. It Reyes’ lost that led to Big Brother intuiting the jury/sequester house so contestants couldn’t tune in to see what was happening in the house without voting.

“Evel” Dick Donato (Season 8)

Loud and brash, Even Dick’s aggressive game caught the other houseguests off-guard.

He entered the Big Brother house as an estranged “enemy” of his daughter Danielle, but she saved him with the Veto on day 74, and he brought her to the final two wit him, where he ultimately won by a vote of 5-2.

Jun Song (Season 4)

She endured having to play the game with her former beau Jee Choe (thanks to the “X-Factor” twist) and won only one Head of Household all season — which allowed her to leave the house to attend the MTV Video Music Awards — but Jun’s social game gave her a 6-1 win over future Amazing Race contestant Allison Irwin.

Rachel Reilly (Season 13)

Rachel won the $500,000 prize over Porsche Briggs, and is one of the most polarizing cast members the show has had so far. After being blindsided in her season 12 eviction, Rachel came back with a vengeance in Season 13 with her partner Brendan.

Rachel was gutsy, admirable and smart and proved not only once but twice why she is one of the best to ever play this game.

Jordan Lloyd (Season 11)

Her non-threatening nature allowed her to make it all the way to the end, even if she was nominated for eviction four times in her season.

Once in the finale, she beat Natalie Martinez 5-2, later returning to Big Brother, as well as to Amazing Race, with showmance partner-turned-husband Jeff “Techtronics” Schroeder.

Ian Terry (Season 14)

In a season best known for Dan Gheesling’s “funeral”, Ian took advantage of the bitter jury to win 6-1 over the season 10 champ. But he scored four Head of Household victories along the way, which makes him a winner to remember.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.