Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Welcome Baby No. 6

Gordon Ramsay is now a father of six after his wife, Tana Ramsay, gave birth to a son last week. The celebrity chef shared the big news on Instagram Saturday, introducing the world to Jesse James Ramsay. Sharing photos from the hospital, the Hell's Kitchen star can be seen kissing the head of his newborn son as Tana cuddles up with the little one under a fuzzy blanket.

"What an amazing birthday present," wrote Ramsay, who turned 57 on Nov. 8, adding, "Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!" He continued, "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade," counting his children as he wrote, "3 boys, 3 girls.... Done." Gordon and Tana have been married since 1996 and are also parents to daughter Megan, 25, Tilly, 22, twins, Holly and Jack, 23, and son Oscar. 4.

Proud older sisters Holly and Tilly celebrated the birth of their baby brother on Instagram as well, with Holly writing alongside a photo of her holding the newborn in the hospital, "Welcome to the world Jesse James. I'm a big sister again and my heart is so full. @tanaramsay you are a rockstar." Tilly shared two photos of herself giving her youngest brother a kiss on the head, writing, "Welcome to the world Jesse James Ramsay!! Feeling so lucky to have another amazing brother and to be a big sister again!!"

Gordon revealed in September that Tana was excited to add to their family in an interview with PEOPLE. "Tana wants another one," he said of his wife of nearly 30 years. "I'm going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f-ing walker! 'Hey, who's your granddad?' 'That's my dad, actually.' So I'm not too sure how many knee hip replacements they'll get by the time they get to 21, but I'm going to try."

Gordon said at the time that Tana was worried about Oscar growing up on his own, as his siblings are much older, as the restaurateur noted that he's learned through fatherhood the importance of taking time to listen. "My job as a dad is to come up with a solution to their problems. That's the most important role of a dad," he said. "But boy, that's f-ng hard with five kids, five problems, 25 a week, a hundred a month – that's a lot of solution fixing."