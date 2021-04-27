'Good Bones': What to Know About Austin Aynes

Good Bones fans are familiar with the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak, but the other stars of the show are slowly rising in prominence too. These days, construction coordinator Austin Aynes is practically an HGTV celebrity in his own right. Keep reading for a look at how fans are getting to know him better.

Aynes works for Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. — the construction company that Laine and Starsiak founded for their remodeling jobs. Most of their employees tend to be family members or close friends, but Aynes is one of the exceptions. However, he proves that the show functions as a found-family, since he has grown incredibly close with the rest of the crew. He joined the company around the time Good Bones first started and has gradually become a more key player in the operation.

Like Starsiak and Laine, Aynes is on Instagram, though his account is mostly personal, with none of the self-promotion you might expect from a big celebrity. This serves to give Starsiak, Laine and Aynes the small-town aesthetic their show relies on, proving to fans that they are authentic and not just reality TV stars.



Good Bones Season 5 finished up this summer, and another season is on the way in the summer of 2021. In the meantime, here is a look at construction coordinator Austin Aynes behind the scenes.