'Good Bones': What to Know About Austin Aynes
Good Bones fans are familiar with the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak, but the other stars of the show are slowly rising in prominence too. These days, construction coordinator Austin Aynes is practically an HGTV celebrity in his own right. Keep reading for a look at how fans are getting to know him better.
Aynes works for Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. — the construction company that Laine and Starsiak founded for their remodeling jobs. Most of their employees tend to be family members or close friends, but Aynes is one of the exceptions. However, he proves that the show functions as a found-family, since he has grown incredibly close with the rest of the crew. He joined the company around the time Good Bones first started and has gradually become a more key player in the operation.
View this post on Instagram
Like Starsiak and Laine, Aynes is on Instagram, though his account is mostly personal, with none of the self-promotion you might expect from a big celebrity. This serves to give Starsiak, Laine and Aynes the small-town aesthetic their show relies on, proving to fans that they are authentic and not just reality TV stars.
Good Bones Season 5 finished up this summer, and another season is on the way in the summer of 2021. In the meantime, here is a look at construction coordinator Austin Aynes behind the scenes.
Origin Story
View this post on Instagram
Like Starsiak and Laine, Aynes is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, born and raised in the city they are working to revive. According to a report by The Cinemaholic, Aynes attended Cardinal Ritter High School, and then Butler University in Indianapolis.prevnext
Career Ambitions
View this post on Instagram
Aynes studied with the intention of becoming a physical therapist in college, but reportedly found himself diverted from that track. The degree required lots of calculus, which eventually pushed him away into other areas of science. After earning his degree, he found himself working at a lab.prevnext
No Relation
View this post on Instagram
As noted above, Aynes is one of the few cast members who is not related to Starsiak and Laine by blood, but he did find his way onto Good Bones through a family connection — his college buddy Tad, Starsiak's half-brother. Tad reportedly asked Aynes to join the demolition crew for the filming of the pilot episode of Good Bones, and he agreed on a whim. That was the beginning of his journey into TV stardom.prevnext
Quitting His Day Job
View this post on Instagram
Aynes continued working with Two Chicks and a Hammer as a "side job" after filming the Good Bones pilot, and soon found it taking up more and more of his time. He became an indispensable part of the "demolition dudes," and eventually took the leap and gave up his day job at the lab to work full time. In the years that followed, Aynes was given the title of construction coordinator.prevnext
Sports Fan
View this post on Instagram
The other hobby that takes up much of Aynes' social media space is sports — both playing and watching. Aynes frequently posts about his own recreational basketball games, and he watches professional ice hockey, football and basketball. To Aynes, watching sports is clearly a social endeavor, as he is apparently considered a "party legend" among sports fans.prevnext
Side Projects
View this post on Instagram
Finally, Aynes has begun taking the DIY mentality of Good Bones home with him, as evidenced in some of his side projects on Instagram. The construction worker now has a small garden, and even enlisted his co-workers to help him build his own patio outside of work in their free time.prev