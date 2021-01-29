'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens up About the Unconventional Babysitter on the Set of Her HGTV Series

✖

COVID-19 has made working in television tricky, with new safety regulations to help protect the casts and crew. HGTV Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk got candid with TODAY in a new interview, explaining how they have maintained proper social distancing on set. According to Starsiak Hawk, everyone onset is assigned a COVID-19 supervisor, and hers is pulling double duty.

"Our COVID guy is working way under what he is qualified to do,” she explained. Starsiak Hawk said that this guy is “trained, high-level, like sniper.” Starsiak Hawk gave birth to her daughter, Charlie, four months ago, and her COVID supervisor was some unconventional help. “A lot of times when I would come to set and bring Charlie and she wasn't technically born yet in the show, he would just hold her."

Babysitting may not have been in the job description, but Starsiak Hawk figured that if he had experience "being in battle," an infant would be no sweat. "It was so sweet him just hanging out with this newborn baby, all muscled out."

On top of having her second child, Starsiak Hawk has a pretty major 2021 coming up. Season six of Good Bones is set to air this summer, and Starsiak Hawk also has her first children's book, Built Together, hitting shelves on Feb. 2. "It's fun, it's playful, you don't have to be super serious," Starsiak Hawk explained. She also has a top-secret new project with HGTV coming out later in the year. "It’s fun. It’s getting to work with some other HGTV talent, it's still in the network," said Starsiak Hawk. "And it's always fun to get outside of our bubble here in Indy and see what’s going on elsewhere and be part of it."

If it seems like Starsiak Hawk is superwoman, she is dedicated to keeping it real on Instagram, sharing her issues with fertility and her decision to have plastic surgery following the birth of her second child. "I don’t lovingly embrace my post baby body, particularly my scar and the lovely ‘shelf’ that comes along with it,” Starsiak Hawk wrote on Instagram. “It doesn’t remind me of my ability to grow a life for 10 months and then birth it…. my amazing kids do that! It reminds me that I was cut open and put back together in a way that doesn’t feel like me."