✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk and her family are saying goodbye to an important part of their household. Friday morning, the Good Bones star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her and husband Steve Hawk's "first big purchase," which they are now tragically having to part ways with after seven long years: their vacuum.

Sharing a final photo of herself and her husband posing with their beloved cleaning tool, Starsiak Hawk penned a bittersweet ode to the vacuum, which she humorously credited for their marriage and the birth of their two children – 2-year-old son Jack Richard and 3-month-old daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk. Steve shared the same photo to his Instagram Story with his own message, writing, "Today we say goodbye to our first big purchase as a dating couple. RIP Shark."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk)

In her post, the Good Bones star noted, "this is more than just a vacuum," revealing to her more than 440,000 followers that "this guy was our first big purchase together as a couple.... and it was a big deal!!!!" Starsiak Hawk said the vacuum cleaner cost somewhere around $150, and before purchasing, they did "allll the research(bc..... Steve)." While some may view a vacuum cleaner as just any other cleaning tool, Starsiak Hawk said their vacuum cleaner "represented so much more. It was us deciding to invest in a life TOGETHER. And seven years later, we’re finally saying goodbye."

"It was a good run old boy. If you had sucked (lol.... see what I did there) we may never have gotten married.... Jack and Charlie might not exist," she joked. "Looooots of pressure on a vacuum purchase without it even knowing. So cheers to seven years, and 70 more."

Starsiak Hawk and her husband tied the knot in 2016, three years after first meeting on Facebook through mutual friends. Starsiak Hawk saw a photo of Steve and thought he was "stunningly handsome," according to her mother, Karen Laine. The rest is history, with the couple welcoming their first child, son Jack Richard, in 2018 followed by daughter Charlie on Sept. 16 of this year. It is important to note that through it all, their beloved vacuum was by their side, and fans gave a few ideas on how the couple could keep vacuum near and dear to their heart, with one person suggesting, "you should have your Mom create an art piece from it."

Good Bones airs on HGTV and will return for Season 6 in 2021. For more on Mina, her adorable family and all your favorite reality TV stars, stay tuned to PopCulture.com.