'Good Bones': What to Know About Mina Starsiak's Husband Steve Hawk

Good Bones focuses on the mother-daughter relationship between Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who work together flipping houses in the Indianapolis area. Starsiak Hawk's husband, Steve Hawk, has appeared on the hit HGTV series numerous times, as it often delves into the Starsiak Hawk's family life. While Steve does not have a role in his wife's business, Two Chicks & a Hammer, Inc., he has many other interests as shown on his Instagram page. Starsiak Hawk and Steve have two children, Jack Richard, 2, and Charlotte "Charlie" Drew, who was born on Sept. 16. Starsiak Hawk and Steve married in 2016, three years after they first met. Her Two Chicks & a Hammer business was already a success. Fans have seen Steve contribute to house flipping, and a Season 5 episode featured Steve helping a demolition crew. New episodes of Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will debut in 2021. Here's what you should know about Starsiak Hawk's husband, Steve Hawk, and their relationship.

Starsiak Hawk and Steve met in 2016 Starsiak Hawk and Steve met on Facebook through mutual friends. She saw a photo of him and thought he was "stunningly handsome," Laine told Country Living. They later met at a baseball game and Steve "ignored" Starsiak Hawk all night and even let another friend hit on her, she recalled. Still, she wanted to give him another chance. "We're going to try this again tomorrow — you get one more shot," she texted him. Steve made a great first impression on Laine, but then the second one was "not so good." Starsiak Hawk and Steve had a "difficult time" at the start of the relationship. They broke up at one point after he made a bad move. "When they decided to get back together, the only thing I said to him was 'Don't ever hurt her again because you'll have me,'" Laine said. Today, Steve's relationship with his mother-in-law is much better. "I don't really think first impressions matter, because I love him," she said. "I love him because we have been through some conflict and struggle together and we have grown in that. We have both committed to working through that."

Steve proposed in March 2015, just before the 'Good Bones' pilot was filmed Steve proposed in March 2015, two months before Starsiak Hawk and Laine filmed the Good Bones pilot. The engagement came after an intricate scavenger hunt he set up. He proposed to her at the 50-yard-line on the Indianapolis Colts training field. "Soooo this happened!!! [No big deal]. My fiancé is the s—," Starsiak Hawk wrote on Instagram at the time.

Steve is a competitive eater According to Hawk's LinkedIn page, he is an account executive at Apartments.com. When he is not doing that or appearing on Good Bones, he has a filling side gig. He is a competitive eater, as he chronicled on his Instagram page several times. On Sept. 14, 2019, he shared a video from his win at a shrimp-eating competition. "Side note #1, [Starsiak Hawk] told me I can't come home without a W. Side note #2. I ate everyone's leftover shrimp when the competition was over," he wrote.

Starsiak Hawk said Steve didn't realize exactly what she did until 'Good Bones' began filming Steve did not really understand exactly what Starsiak Hawk's work was like until she filmed a Season 1 episode about renovating her father's house. "That was the first time [Steve] said to me like, 'Oh, okay, I really get what you do now. It's intense, it's weird, and it's a lot of hard work,'" Starsiak Hawk told PopCulture. "It's nice having that understanding. More on Steve's part — it's just nice having him around. When he's been good, we like each other. We're lucky." The fourth season included an episode on Starsiak Hawk finishing the "forever home" she now shares with Steve and their children. She held off on showing the work to Steve until after the 10-month project was complete. "He did not get to see it until he walked through for the reveal, which was tough because we live next door for one, but also he couldn't help," she told PopCulture.

Steve is the 'softie' parent and Starsiak Hawk is the 'disciplinarian' Before Jack was born, Steve and Starsiak Hawk got a taste of parenting, as they were foster parents to Starsiak Hawk's 2-year-old niece. Starsiak Hawk told Country Living she will be the "disciplinarian" and Steve will be the "softie." Based on his Instagram page, Steve loves doting on his son. "HAPPY 2nd BIRTHDAY Jack Richard Hawk. Jack has brought Mina and I a kind of joy that I didn't know was out there," he wrote for Jack's birthday in August. "Jack has gotten us through some pretty dark days. I know Charlie will have an awesome big brother. Also, shout out to Mina Hawk for EVERYTHING you do for our family. Being pregnant for 10 months is a sacrifice that only women could do. Thank you. I love you."