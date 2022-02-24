‘Good Bones’ Star Karen E. Laine Reveals Health Update About Her Beloved ‘Fluffernutter’

A beloved member of Karen Laine’s family is on the mend after undergoing a surgical procedure. The Good Bones star revealed in a Tuesday, Feb. 22 Instagram post that her family dog Adelle, whom she sweetly referred to as her “little fluffernutter,” had “her rear knees surgically repaired” that morning and was now recovering.

In the post, which was shared with a photo of Adelle, who makes frequent appearances on Laine’s social media accounts, at the vet, Laine thanked the staff “for their excellence!” The post generated plenty of comments from the HGTV star’s fans, with one person writing, “poor baby. Hope she heals well.” Another person commented, “prayers for quick healing little cupcake,” with a third person adding, “speedy recovery for your fur baby.” Laine has not provided further updates on Adelles’s recovery at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Little Adelle’s surgery came amid an exciting and busy time for Laine and her daughter, Mina Starsiak-Hawk. The two women, who lead the HGTV series Good Bones, are prepping for the upcoming seventh season of the show. HGTV greenlit the show for a seventh season back in July. Teasing the upcoming season in an interview with PopCulture.com earlier this month, Starsiak-Hawk revealed that there were “more layers to the drama” in Season 7.

“It’s just going to be a unique season because the majority of it, if not all of it, happened during COVID. So, it’s just been this really weird dance of all the regular stuff that comes up in construction,” she shared. “And again, I’m not sure how they’ll edit it, but we were shut down for a while because of the pandemic and filming was limited and supplies are still so limited…There’s a lot more layers to the drama than there has been in any previous season. I’ll be interested to see how that plays out in editing when everyone else sees it.”

The popular HGTV series follows Laine and her daughter as they revitalize their hometown of Indianapolis one property at a time. The show has been a massive success for the network, even leading to the upcoming spinoff Good Bones: Risky Business with Mina Starsiak Hawk. The new series will mark the first Good Bones spinoff and is set to premiere on discovery+ in summer 2022. Good Bones Season 7 is set to premiere on HGTV in summer 2022.