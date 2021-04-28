'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Teases Season 7 With 'Weird' Demo Photo

✖

Season 7 of Good Bones is coming and star Karen Laine is sharing a sneak peek of HGTV's forthcoming season care of cast members Cory Miller and Austin Aynes. But things seemingly got a bit "weird," as Laine shares in a snapshot that sees Miller shirtless while sporting a pair of overalls as Aynes looks on, covered in dirt from a demo. The snapshot ranked in plenty of comments, including many wondering just what in the world, was up.

"Let's just say demo day got weird," Laine wrote in the post shared earlier this month. She also included hashtags for the series, Good Bones and the phrasing "Season 7 is coming." Laine and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, who host the home renovation series on HGTV, have been sharing numerous behind-the-scenes sneak peeks on their respective social media profiles, including the Two Chicks & a Hammer account. While Laine is no longer an active part of the Two Chicks brand after retiring in September 2019, she will still appear on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217)

When one fan teased almost mockingly how Miller was not in a "photoshoot for GQ or Sports Illustrated" and should "lose the 'no shirt' look," Laine responded graciously that her co-star and friend "didn't choose this look." In fact, the Indianapolis native reveals it was all "the result of what could be called a prank." Knowing the cast and crew are continuously up to shenanigans, the moment is something fans will be most excited to see come Season 7.

With a new year here, Laine has been fairly active on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her life — including doing her part to slow the spread of COVID-19 — as the cast and crew of Good Bones continue shooting for Season 7. In addition to opening up her own brick-and-mortar store, Karen's Corner, Laine has also been enjoying her time away from running the family business. In an interview with PopCulture.com last summer, the Hoosier revealed she would be studying in Divinity school.

"You would think that a [Juris Doctor] would be enough, but I love school, and I've wanted to preach forever," Laine told PopCulture last June. "And so now that I've retired from the company, I have enough time and I have the funds to go to Divinity school. I'm excited. A lot of exciting stuff in the future!"

Season 6 of Good Bones will premiere this summer on HGTV, with Season 7 subsequently following. For more with Karen and the home renovation favorite, stay tuned to more from PopCulture.com!