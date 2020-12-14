'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Gets in 'Boss' Mode for Latest Heavy Machinery Selfie

✖

Karen Laine was pretty pumped to get behind the wheel of some heavy machinery. Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, the Good Bones star expressed her excitement about her latest endeavor.

“Nothing like driving a truck and pulling a trailer with heavy equipment to make you feel like a boss,” Laine wrote in her caption. “Thank you Roger for letting me borrow your truck. Maybe [Ford] will let me borrow one of their trucks so I don't have to keep getting yours dirty and worn out.” The HGTV star has become quite a fun follow for fans of the show with the content she has shared, especially recently. Among them included her posting from a ranch and animal shelter urging her followers to come and adopt, along with another light-hearted post about CBD gummies she received from Martha Stewart.

Perhaps her biggest adventure on Instagram is her “Karen’s Corner” project. Throughout the duration she has kept her followers about the progress on a space she purchased in Indianapolis, Indiana as part of her next home improvement restoration. At the end of November she shared her latest update that saw her reveal they were installing custom tile floor that was saved from houses. The repurposing, she said, was credited to her husband, Roger, whom she referred to as a “saint” in the post.

In her personal life, Laine's house was burglarized in mid-November while she was attending her youngest daughter's wedding. The suspect broke into her home and a took a few things, even defecating inside the property, before taking off. Laine, though, is well-suited having previously worked as a deputy prosecutor. She explained that she quickly got in touch with the police after discovering the crime.

As for her daughter and fellow Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak-Hawk, she teased with her Instagram followers that she was working on a “secret project.” Though scare in details, it certainly got her fans excited about what’s next for her. Nonetheless, the loyal viewers of the Good Bones were rewarded for their support when HGTV picked up the series for a sixth season that is set to come out in the summer of 2021. The fifth season wrapped up this past September. The Good Bones came out in 2016 and has become one of the network’s most well-received home improvement shows.