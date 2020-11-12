✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk is laying down the hammer and jumping into a brand new endeavor. On Thursday, the Good Bones star, best known for impressive home rehabs, announced she is releasing a children's book titled Built Together that has been in the works for two years — something she is admittedly "sooooo excited" to share with fans.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the HGTV star gave fans a first look at the book, set to release in February. Sharing a photo of herself happily holding the book up, Hawk asked fans to "spread the word; tag friends who would relate to or want to share the message that there are ALL kinds of families made in ALL different ways and they’re all imperfectly perfect." Over on her Instagram Story, Hawk joked about how "it's like the cool thing, everyone works on a kid's book now."

Built Together, according to Hawk, is based on her own family, even featuring her 2-year-old son Jack Richard – who is depicted in cartoon form across the pages of her book – and "is about how your family is built" and is not about "just who you're born with." Hawk drew inspiration from her own family, noting that her "big and crazy and extended" family isn't just composed of her immediate family members, but rather consists of "steps and halves and friends that are family."

"It's taking the idea of construction…and pairing it cutely with how to – you know, mom says 'we built our family.' Did we do it with a hammer and nails? – so just a fun play on that," Hawk explained in the video. "It's a good way to show kids that your family's who you make it. And I always talk about how it takes a village, so it's just kind of about how you create your own village."

Hawk's venture into children's books comes just two months after she welcomed her second child, daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew, with husband Steve Hawk. The little girl was welcomed via C-section at 10:14 a.m. on Sept. 16 weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.

Built Together is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and Walmart. As Hawk teased in her Instagram Stories, those who pre-order the book will "get a little something special." Good Bones airs on HGTV and will return for Season 6 in 2021.

