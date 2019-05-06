‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Blasts Mommy Shamers Over Photo of 2-Month-Old Son

HGTV’s Good Bones star Mina Starsiak is not afraid to put mommy shamers in their place.

The new mom and reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable image of her 2-month-old son, Jack Richard, but as social media influencers know, critics are at every corner.

“A day late but I call that a win!!! Jack is 2 months! My little nugget is getting sooo big, sooo fast,” Starsiak wrote alongside the image of her tot laying beside the family’s older brother, canine, Frank.

While the image was cute as can be, Starsiak also made sure to add a note to her followers warning them to cool it before commenting.

“If at all possible, those of you that feel the need to warn me of my dog potentially eating Jack, please try to resist,” she added alongside asterisks.

This is not the first time Starsiak has experienced mommy shamers. Last month, the 31-year-old Indiana-born reality series host found herself as the subject of mommy shamers after sharing video of Jack Richard laying next to the iPhone beside him playing lullabies.

“He is so adorable. I hope the WiFi is not on because that is not good for him so close to his brain,” one concerned user wrote, adding how “WiFi exposure is not healthy for us and having it right [next] to his head is not a good idea.”

When other fans of Starsiak came to her defense, the user, who claimed to be a nurse practitioner added that she was only “trying to bring more awareness to this issue.”

While Starsiak has not commented on the mommy shaming remarks, the new mom, who gave birth to Jack Richard with husband Stephen Hawk this past summer, is too busy to deal with the negativity. The real estate agent, who stars on the home renovation show with mother, Karen E. Laine, returned to work just a few weeks ago, ending maternity leave.

The working mother took to Instagram to share the announcement, revealing how much she has missed his little “nugget” after a hard day at work.

“It was my first FULL day back filming and I missed this little nugget SOOO much!!” she raved alongside a heart eyes emoji. “He’s getting ALL the snuggles this evening,” she wrote with the hashtag, “momma’s boy in the making.”

Starsiak and her husband, Stephen Hawk welcomed their first child this past summer, on Aug. 9. Weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 19 inches in length upon his arrival, the infant was born at St. Vincent in Indianapolis and is quite the dapper gentlemen as social media proves!

Photo credit: HGTV / Discovery Channel