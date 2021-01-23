'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Encounters a 'Happy Accident' With Wardrobe Photo

✖

HGTV personality, Karen Laine took to social media over the weekend to celebrate a "happy accident" that left the Good Bones star smiling from ear to ear. Posing in front of a mirror while sporting an easy and relaxed style while standing next to a dresser in her room, the Indianapolis native honored her mother's fashion sense with the look with the snap shared on Instagram Saturday morning.

"When you don't pack correctly for the weather and your 89-year-old mom's clothes are cuter than yours anyway, you definitely borrow them," Laine wrote alongside the hashtag, "happy accident." Garnering a number of comments from adoring fans and likes, many praised Laine's look with many also adoring her mother's "good taste." Reveling in the joyous photo of Laine with a string of heart-eyes emojis and hearts, many echoed how the 58-year-old looks "younger each time" she posted. "Good for you! Such an inspiration," the fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217)

With a new year here, Laine has been quite active on social media amid a retirement from the company, Two Chicks & a Hammer that she formerly shared with her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk. Giving fans a glimpse of her world as the cast and crew of Good Bones continue shooting for Season 6, Laine has been keeping as busy as a bee. In addition to opening up her own brick-and-mortar store, Karen's Corner, Laine has also been enjoying her time away from running the family business. In an interview with PopCulture.com last summer, the Hoosier revealed she would be studying in Divinity school.

"You would think that a [Juris Doctor] would be enough, but I love school, and I've wanted to preach forever," Laine told PopCulture last June. "And so now that I've retired from the company, I have enough time and I have the funds to go to Divinity school. I'm excited. A lot of exciting stuff in the future!"

Laine further shared how she also loves to travel, and will often see her mom in Florida when she can. Last June, she shared a snapshot alongside her mother alongside the hashtag, "I love my mother." In the caption, Laine explained how she wasn't able to attend the opening of her daughter Starsiak Hawk and Kelsy Spaeth's store opening for Two Chicks District Co. "I am sorry that I wasn't at [the store] yesterday, but am with the first love of my life, enjoying the transcendent piece of heaven she has created here on earth. I can only hope I turn into her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217)

Amid retirement and spending more time with her husband, Laine also shares the show has provided her the opportunity to do things she has always wanted to do. "We go camping; we go hiking, we go bike riding. Just hang out in the yard and play with the plants. Do little projects around the house. The stuff I did before but didn't do enough of. Now I've got plenty of time; I can do all I want," she told us.

Season 6 of Good Bones is coming later this year, but all of the first five seasons of the Indianapolis-based renovation series is now available to watch on HGTV and discovery+. For more with Laine and all your favorite shows and stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com