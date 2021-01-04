'Good Bones' Fans Reach out to Mina Starsiak Hawk After Reflecting on Sister-in-Law Stefanie's Passing

Good Bones fans are sending messages of love and support Mina Starsiak Hawk's way after the HGTV star emotionally reflected on the death of her sister-in-law, Stefanie Hawk. Starsiak had initially shared in late March that Stefanie had died suddenly, and she again opened up about her loss in a raw Instagram post Sunday as she reflected on 2020, which was shared alongside a gallery of images of her sister-in-law and a poem from author Christy Ann Martine. In the post, Starsiak said they lost Stefanie "right as Covid hit hard… way too young, far too soon for what I needed her for and far to soon for what my family needed her for." She remembered her sister-in-law as "a bright light." The HGTV star said she is both "eternally grateful for 2020" and also hates "it for all it took from my family and this world." She said 2020 "took Stef" and left "a dark shadow" over "every celebration." While the year "took so much from so many people," however, there was also plenty of light, as 2020 also"“gave us Charlie. And every time I look at her I see Stef, for better or for worse… Stef's gone, but I see her every day... and for that I am so grateful." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk) She continued: "2020 challenged us all in so many ways. I've always said growing up, I'd never change a thing, not an experience.... not even the s—y ones [because] then I wouldn't be who I am; I wouldn’t have met my husband and had my beautiful kids. But I think that's also just the right thing to say whether or not you believe it, [because] you can't change any of it." Starsiak concluded the post by writing, "I wouldn't change a thing this past year." The emotional message struck a chord with the Good Bones star’s 450,000 Instagram followers. Many took to the comments section to send their condolences and messages of support, with others taking the opportunity to reflect on their own losses. Scroll down to see what fans said.

"This is beautiful and Stef is with you and your family always, just not physically," another person commented. "She was there when you had baby Charlie and will watch over your family when you need her." "Of course I don't know Stef other than from your [show], but I think she would be honored you see her in your beautiful daughter," commented somebody else. "Maybe she was meant to be exactly that for you & your husband in your time of grief .. and to bring you unmeasurable joy."

Many fans expressed their gratitude over Starsiak being so open with her grief. Expressing their thanks, a commenter wrote, "I love you for being so raw, open, and real. You've said what millions of people have suffered." Another person added, "I love you, what you stand for and how you say what we all need to hear!!!" A third said Starsiak's message was "beautifully said" and applauded her for sharing "such strong words" and having "such a strong heart." They thanked her "for reminding me there is light even when there are shadows."

Starsiak's post also prompted a number of messages of condolence. In the comments section, one person said they were "sending you and your family so much love during an unimaginably difficult time," another adding, "continued prayers for the extended Starsiak/Hawk families. May 2021 be a kinder year. So much loss.. simply heartbreaking." "So sorry for your loss condolences to you and your entire family from Canada," wrote somebody else.

"Charlie is her beautiful 'smiling eyes,' as does Jack," commented one fan. "Too many losses in my world in 2020, but also like you, births that reminds us of the joy and the wonder and the beauty of life. That there is hope for the future. Continue to share stories of your lost loved ones to the future generations so that a part of them lives on."

"My prayers go out to you all," one of Starsiak's followers shared. "My family too has been affected by the virus and suffered loss as well. We all have to be there for our fellow man and lift each other up and be kind to one another! I wish us all strength, peace, and comfort through these difficult times."

Responding to Starsiak's post, one fan said that HGTV recently aired an episode of Good Bones with Stefanie in it. The fan said seeing Stefanie make an appearance on the show "brought a smile brought a smile cause she'll always be on tape for the kids to see and hear that laugh." A second fan also reflected on Stefanie's Good Bones appearances, writing that they "miss seeing her on the show!" That same fan added they were "praying or peace & comfort in all of your hearts as you celebrate her life & the light she brought!" Somebody else said they "like to watch the shows when she was helping especially the one when you did her house."