'Golden Bachelor' Contestant Reveals She Skipped Her Daughter's Wedding to Be on the Show

One contestant on The Golden Bachelor opted to skip her daughter's wedding in the hopes that she'd be the one walking down the aisle soon. The newest Bachelor spinoff follows 72-year-old former restaurateur Gerry Turner in his journey to find love, no matter how old. Thursday's episode saw another shocking revelation when 75-year-old retired executive assistant Sandra admitted she skipped her daughter's wedding to be on the show.

Sandra mentioned it was "something my daughter and I discussed early on." She recalled how her daughter was happy she found her guy, and she wanted her mom to find hers. Sandra and Gerry were able to FaceTime Sandra's daughter after Gerry said he felt "very flattered, but that's a big event." After they congratulated the newlyweds, Sandra said it was "so sweet of him. He's always full of these sweet surprises, and he's so thoughtful. This man is something different." While it's pretty possible that there will be an event of some sort after Sandra goes back home, that isn't stopping people from speaking their thoughts about what happened.

Many fans took to Twitter with mixed reactions to Sandra's behavior. "Sorry did Sandra say that she's here on this silly television program instead of being at her daughter's wedding??????" BachelorBob_ wondered. Meanwhile, MoodieforBach defended Sandra's actions by saying, "if anyone tries to trash talk Sandra bc of this LEAVE HER ALONE." Bachelor Nation seems to be torn on the situation, but since it sounds like Sandra's daughter was all for it, then that's all that really matters. It's still a surprise, though, but it just proves what people are willing to do for love. Which could be why her daughter didn't mind. It is nice Sandra was able to FaceTime her for her special day, so it's like she was still there.

So far, the decision to miss her daughter's wedding has proven to be a good one, even if some don't think so. Sandra was able to walk away with another rose at the end of the episode. It's just down to her and five other women hoping to win Gerry Turner's heart. There is still about another month to go for the season. It's expected the finale could take place either before or after Thanksgiving. Fans will just have to keep tuning in on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Bachelor in Paradise.