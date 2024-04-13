Reality TV Star Siobhan Cuffe Wallace Dies 'Peacefully, but Unexpectedly' While in Hospital

Another reality TV star has passed away, with this latest sad news coming out of Ireland. TV personality Siobhan Cuffe Wallace died on April 3, according to a recent report from DublinLive. The U.K. outlet cites a death notice about the Gogglebox Ireland star that said her passing came "peacefully, but unexpectedly" while hospitalized in Ireland.

"Siobhan (Ballsbridge, Dublin ) 3rd April 2024 (peacefully, but unexpectedly) in the gentle care of the staff at Blackrock Hospital," the death notice, which you can read at The Irish Times, read. "Beloved wife of Pat Wallace. Pre-deceased by her sister Sarah. She will be sadly missed by her husband, her sisters Ann, Susan, Gráinne, brothers Larry, Luan and Ciarán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, dear friends and colleagues in Art, Architecture and Conservation."

Wallace is best known for appearing on the reality program Gogglebox Ireland, where Irish citizens weigh in on and react to various TV clips and happening from the past week. It's a spinoff of Channel 4's Gogglebox.

There have unfortunately been several stars from the Gogglebox franchise to pass away recently. As we previously covered here at PopCulture.com, George Gilbey died on March 27 in a workplace incident that is currently under investigation. Another Gogglebox star, Pat Webb, died in January after "a long illness."