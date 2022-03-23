Ghost Hunters alum Daryl Marston is taking his paranormal investigations to a whole new level on DEAD Live, a new pay-per-view experience via Paranormal Warehouse. Paranormal fans looking for adventure from the comfort of their homes can subscribe to a live paranormal experience at some of the most haunted locations in the country, becoming part of the investigation, seeing what the investigators see and interacting through a special chat feature.

In each episode of DEAD Live, a featured social media influencer guest will assist in the investigation, with OmarGoshTV’s Omar Gosh taking on the show’s first paranormal experience on June 11 looking into the infamous House of Wills in Cleveland, Ohio. Marston has experience at the abandoned funeral home, previously leaving with an “unsettling impression” after “numerous unexplainable experiences.”

DEAD Live is produced by Paranormal Warehouse partners Daryl Marston, Mike Diamond & Chris Bregenzer, along with Rich Nikodem at RK Entertainment Agency and Todd Williams from Apple Box Video Productions. Marston previously appeared on Ghost Hunters on A&E before the network decided not to renew the series for a third season.

Marston’s co-star Mustafa Gatollari previously shared on social media that there was “no real animosity” among the network, cast members and production company over the news. “From my understanding, one of the biggest reasons why the show wasn’t getting renewed was that there was like a lot of confusion in the beginning once COVID happened as to whether or not we would be able to produce the show in the manner in which we were doing,” Gatollari said in October 2020. “There’s a lot of traveling that’s involved and we didn’t even know if we’d be able to get into places and film.”

“I don’t blame them. I’d do the same thing if I had a business to sign another deal to renew the show,” he continued of the pandemic’s effect on production. “We travel around a lot, we got a ton of crew members – about, I think like 26 people total, including our team, who would be going out to these different locations, so that’s probably like one of the biggest reasons.”