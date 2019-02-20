‘Fuller House’ Star Juan Pablo Di Pace Shares ‘DWTS’ Disney Week Throwback Video

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace never wants to forget the experience he had on Dancing With The Stars last fall, so he reminded fans of how much fun he had with a behind-the-scenes throwback video on Thursday.

Di Pace shared a video of him flipping the pony tail he wore while he and pro dance partner Cheryl Burke danced to “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast. The couple earned an almost perfect 29/30 score from the judges for their Viennese waltz to the song.

“Tbt Feeling my Oats 🇦🇷 viviendo la Fantasía,” he wrote in the caption.

Before 2018 turned into 2019, Di Pace, 39, remembered his experience on Dancing With The Stars as one of the best parts of 2018. He shared a collage of moments from the season, along with a tribute to Burke.

“I can’t finish the year without remembering the amazing times I’ve had with my super partner [Cheryl Burke] on [Dancing With The Stars] – from the incredible Samba, to hamming it up with Gaston, to the craziest Egyptian Jive, to our Salsa suavecita and our final Tango,” Di Pace wrote on Dec. 30. “I’m so proud of having left a clear mark on a brilliant show. Loved every second of it, even the elimination, I would change a thing!”

Di Pace and Burke were the frontrunners on DWTS for much of the season after earning the first perfect 30/30 score this year. They earned another perfect score during the Halloween episode, and two more during the semifinals. However, the semifinals episode ended with them shockingly being eliminated.

“Thank you so much for the outrage [smiley emoticon] all I’ll say is I’ve had the time of my life DANCING and I’m so glad you guys recognized that! At the end of the day I got to do what I love,” Di Pace tweeted after the show.

He later told Entertainment Tonight he really thought they should have made it to the finals, but refused to blame anyone for missing out on the Mirror Ball trophy.

“I think that we worked so bloody hard to get here, and also put on a show every Monday to wow, maybe that’s not what people want to see,” he told the outlet. “Or maybe they got comfortable?”

Di Pace also released the song “Just A Feeling,” which he dedicated to his DWTS fans. Burke also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about working with Di Pace.

“It was invigorating to be able to dance at that level and I am so proud of all we accomplished,” Burke wrote. “While I’m heartbroken that this season has come to an end for us, I am eternally grateful for the experience that we shared in the ballroom and that we got to share with all of you watching.”

While Di Pace’s future on the dance floor is uncertain, you can still check him out as Fernando, the ex-husband of Andrea Barber’s character, on Netflix’s Fuller House.

Photo credit: ABC