Montell Jordan Injured While Filming 'Special Forces' Reality Show

Montell Jordan is sharing an update on the hand injury that forced him to medically withdraw from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The "This Is How We Do It" singer, 54, took to Instagram with deeper insight into his injuries after being one of four celebrity contestants to withdraw during the premiere episode of the FOX reality competition.

During the third task of Special Forces' premiere, Jordan was forced to medically withdraw "tearing the main ligaments" in the thumb of his dominant hand. The artist took to Instagram to share photos from throughout his treatment, writing that the injury was "extremely painful" and that he's "still recovering."

"Surgery was not required, but I am still doing physical therapy and have regained about 85% strength in my hand and about 70% in my wrist," he wrote, noting that a loss of strength in his wrist was "a result from wearing the cast for several weeks." Jordan continued of having to exit the series, "I was not prepared to leave the team and I don't know if that comes through as you watch... but I love this team and I will be on the edge of my seat each week to see who survives the World's Toughest Test. Hope you'll be watching too." He concluded, "I've got lots of stories and things to share... so stay tuned."

Three other celebrity contestants also withdrew during the premiere – Kate Gosselin, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Tyler Florence. Gosselin struggled with the military boot camp-style challenges from the start, and during her dive into the water, she injured her neck. The medic who examined the former TLC star declared that out of an abundance of caution, she should be taken to the hospital and medically withdrawn.

Pinsky was next to leave, as he was medically withdrawn from the course after the Celebrity Rehab star complained of headache and nausea due to severe dehydration after 14 hours in the desert. Florence was the third recruit to leave – the first to voluntarily exit – after he admitted he had promised his wife he wouldn't hurt himself on the show.

Remaining in the competition are Beverley Mitchell, Jamie Lynn Spears, Kenya Moore, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Mike Piazza, Anthony Scaramucci, Dwight Howard, Carli Lloyd, Danny Amendola, and The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown.