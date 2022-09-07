Fox's New Reality Show Pits Jamie Lynn Spears Against Kate Gosselin

Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and Mel B are going head-to-head with 13 other celebrity contestants in Fox's intense new reality competition show, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, the network announced Wednesday. The new series, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2023, will be the "ultimate celebrity social experiment," the network teased.

In Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, there will be no formal eliminations as the 16 celebrity contestants endure "the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," with their only ways of leaving the competition being to go out on their own accord, whether that be through failure, injury or force. The network notes, "There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of 'no guts, no glory' – and no glam."

Also competing in the celebrity cast this year are two-time Super Bowl winner Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Food Network host and chef Tyler Florence, NBA veteran Dwight Howard, musician Montell Jordan, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Olympic soccer star Carli Lloyd, 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, medical broadcaster Dr. Drew Pinsky and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. The group of 16 celebrities will be put to the test by ex-special forces operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke.

"Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox in a statement. "It's an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities."

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test is based on Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins. The series was filmed in Jordan over the summer, reports Deadline. It is produced by Minnow Films, the British production company that produced the original Channel 4 series, and executive produced by Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke.