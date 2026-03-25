‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’: The Final Four Face Their Fear of Drowning in Exclusive Season 1 Finale Sneak Peek

The season finale of Fear Factor: House of Fear is here, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “The Final Endgame,” airing on Wednesday at 9:02 p.m. ET on Fox, “The final four face their fear of drowning and biting fish.”

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“Then, the two finalists go head-to-head in a race that includes leaping between speeding semi-trucks to win the $200,000 and the right to say ‘Fear Is Not A Factor!’,” the logline continues. In the clip, host Johnny Knoxville addresses the final four contestants, Chelsea, Ethan, Rob, and Jayleen. He explains the challenge they will be facing, which includes a tank filled with water and an alligator. And it doesn’t seem so easy.

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As previously mentioned, this is the season finale, meaning there will be a winner at the end of the episode. At this point, it’s hard to tell who will make it to the very end. As always, the challenge isn’t going to be a walk in the park, and it’s quite possible this will be the end of the road for one or more contestants. What will happen remains to be seen.

Fear Factor: House of Fear’s first season started out with 14 contestants vying for the top prize, and now only four remain. It’s been a roller coaster of a season with some pretty intense and entertaining challenges. The series is going all out for the finale, as Chelsea, Ethan, Rob, and Jayleen try to win the $200,000 cash prize. So fans will want to tune in.

FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR: L-R: Contestants Chelsea, Ethan, Rob and Jayleen in the FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR “Finale Endgame” Season finale episode airing Wednesday, Mar. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Serguei Bachlakov/FOX

Premiering on Jan. 11, Fear Factor: House of Fear is the fourth iteration of the beloved stunt/dare game show, which initially ran from 2001 to 2006 on NBC and was hosted by Joe Rogan. The new series is “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than ever before. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official synopsis. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

Check out the exclusive sneak peek above from the Season 1 finale of Fear Factor: House of Fear, which airs tonight at 9:02 p.m. ET on Fox. All episodes are streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.