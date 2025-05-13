Fox Brings Back Classic Stunt Game Show for 2025-2026

Ready to be afraid? FOX is bringing back one of the most iconic reality series from the 2000s, although it’s hard to imagine they’ll be bringing back their original host.

Fear Factor, which originally ran on NBC from 2001 to 2006 and was hosted by Joe Rogan before his podcast fame, saw contestants participate in daring stunts and gross-out mental challenges to test the limits of their fear.

The reboot of the series, titled Fear Factor: The Next Chapter, almost seems like it’ll be Big Brother with stunts. FOX’s official synopsis for the new version promises to be “bigger, bolder, and more daring.”

“Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting—and fear is a weapon,” reads the official logline.

Each episode of the original Fear Factor featured three men and three women competing against each other. The first stunt was always a physical test, like jumping off a building. The second was always a “mental” challenge to do something disgusting, like submerging your entire body in a pool of live rats or eating animal genitalia. The third always mimicked something you’d see in an action film, and whichever contestant performs the stunt the “best” wins $50,000.

Fear Factor was a massive success in its heyday, and started a worldwide media franchise. There have been forty—yes, forty—different spinoffs of Fear Factor, including an earlier attempt at a reboot in 2017. That version, hosted by Ludacris, aired on MTV and ran for two seasons.

No other details have been announced, including who will host the revival, but the network says it will air sometime this year or at the beginning of next year.