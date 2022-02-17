Former ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels’ Return to Reality Television Confirmed in OWN spinoff

The Real Housewives of Potomac favorite Monique Samuels is making her return to reality television, but not to Bravo. Samuels quit the show after four seasons as a champagne flute holder following the explosive Season 5 reunion where she became iconic for her famous binder of receipts. Her final season put a spotlight on her fractured friendship with Candiace Dillard Bassett that came to a climax in a physical altercation. Samuels later blamed the show’s executives for trying to silence her throughout the season, blocking press opportunities, and the cast and crew not holding Dillard Bassett accountable for her perceived provoking behavior. Now, Samuels will be leading the OWN spinoff of Love & Marriage: Huntsville in a franchise following four couples living and working in D.C.

According to an official press release, Love & Marriage: D.C. features Monique and her husband, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Chris Samuels, as they navigate work, love, and parenthood. The inaugural season will chronicle Monique as she balances several booming business ventures as Chris searches for his passion post his life in sports. Rumors about Samuels’ return to the small screen have been floating for weeks. She captioned an Instagram teaser of the upcoming show in part: “I’m BACK!!!! Saturday nights on @owntv will never be the same!”

The show also features “radio personality and self-proclaimed “Party Kingpin” DJ QuickSilva is the hardest working DJ in the D.M.V. area, and his wife Ashley is stepping into her own spotlight as a fashion designer, podcast host, and author. Erana and Jamie Tyler are enjoying their notoriety as D.C.’s hottest socialite couple, but after 26 years of marriage, they are seeking the secret sauce to keep their lasting union sizzling while juggling the ever-changing needs of their children”. It’s the first-ever OWN spinoff series.

The show is set to premiere this Spring. Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s fourth season will premiere on Mar. 19. The series is executive produced by Carlos King and Huntsville stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt.