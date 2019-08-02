Former ‘DWTS’ Host Brooke Burke Steps out for Laundry and Looks Amazing

Brooke Burke looks fit and fabulous even while stepping out to run errands! The former Dancing With the Stars host, 47, waved to the paparazzi as she picked up her dry cleaning in Malibu Thursday, rocking a sporty neon yellow and silver athletic top and matching shorts in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Burke, who won the seventh season of DWTS alongside pro Derek Hough, has taken on a heavy load when it comes to her career in acting, modeling and publishing her 2011 book The Naked Mom: A Modern Mom’s Fearless Revelations, Savvy Advice, and Soulful Reflections.

The mother of Shaya, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Garth Fisher, and Neriah, 19, Sierra, 17, and Heaven, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband David Charvet, told Us Weekly last week of mom-shaming in the world today, “I don’t do mom guilt. I think that guilt is a choice. … It’s toxic, it’s useless. I believe in remorse. I do believe in hindsight. I do believe in learning from life’s challenges, but I think that as women we need to give ourselves freedom to make ourselves a priority.”

She added, “We’re all allowed to live our best lives and our best selves as women, as working women, as mothers, as daughters, [as] sons. Guilt is beating yourself up for things that you want to do and you don’t think you’re worthy of. So I don’t do that on any level. I’m a working mom and I have a lot of responsibilities at home, but I get it all done.”

A crucial part of that is making sure you have boundaries between mother and friend, she explained, adding, “The willingness to not be liked in the process of raising children is a big deal.”

That doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to support them as they take on anything they might be interested in pursuing.

“I encourage them to do their best, not be afraid to screw up and face their fears and try new things, which is easier said than done,” Burke explained. “It starts developing at the age of six. It takes a lot of support, a lot of encouragement, to raise strong children.”

