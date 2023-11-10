Former 'America's Next Top Model' Contestant Pregnant With First Baby

America's Next Top Model Cycle 12 contestant Allison Harvard Burke is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Burke. An Instagram post shared by the couple on Thursday afternoon included a series of ethereal photos showing the couple embracing one another in the announcement. Harvard Burke posed alongside her husband in a few shots of the expecting parents in a meadow and showed off her baby bump.

It was announced that the couple is expecting a baby boy in the new year. They wrote in their Instagram caption, "We have some exciting news to share… we're having a baby!! Coming this Feb/March, our little man will be making his Earth debut." They continued to express their excitement and wrote, "We couldn't be more excited to make a person together and add to our family. We can't wait to meet him! There's a lot of love waiting here for you."

There were a number of comments on the couple's post congratulating them and sending their best wishes. "YES coolest parents ever!!! I love you guys so much!!" wrote one user. "Oh my goodness!!!! I am beyond happy for you both! CONGRATULATIONS!," posted another.

A third remarked, "SO unbelievably happy for you guys!!!! You will be the best parents and most loving family around. Congratulations and blessings." One person commented, The most ethereal mama congratulations again sweet bbs :)," to which Harvard Burke responded, "thank you for taking such wonderful pictures."

Following the announcement, the couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They first tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021, and have since celebrated their marriage through Instagram photos. Harvard Burke shared a film photograph of the couple's wedding on Instagram, captioning it: "I LOVE YOU happy anniversary! You're my favorite person in the whole world :]."

An Instagram post by Burke showed the couple on their wedding day surrounded by vibrant floral arrangements. He wrote, "2 years ago, we celebrated the best day/night ever. Happy Anniversary, my love. I love being married to you!"

Harvard Burke and her husband also displayed pictures of their Halloween costumes in the weeks following their wedding anniversary. Following her pregnancy announcement, fans returned to the post and commented on how the model had covered her pregnant figure through her costumes.

The pair dressed up as Uncle Baby Billy & Aunt Tiff from The Righteous Gemstones, and while Harvard Burke's character was pregnant at the time, she had not announced it publicly yet. One user wrote, "Omg the way your Halloween character was pregnant," to which Harvard Burke replied with two laughing and crying emojis.