Tyra Banks Deleted Twitter Account as 'America's Next Top Model' Exposé Neared

✖

Tyra Banks has bid adieu to Twitter. The former Victoria's Secret angel has been on the receiving end of backlash stemming from judging panels, photoshoots, and challenges she produced for her groundbreaking reality television competition series America's Next Top Model. Banks has been accused of pushing contestants to the limits, sometimes to their detriment, for ratings. The history-making supermodel turned talk show host has been called out for body shaming, pushing Eurocentric beauty norms, and unfair criticism of contestants of color. Recently, several ANTM alums spoke with Business Insider about their negative experiences on the show, which reignited the conversation and backlash against Banks. Amid the chatter, Banks deleted her Twitter account.

Kate Taylor, the author of the exposé, says she reached out to Banks for comment on the models' statement, and Banks declined to comment. In a recent Tweet, Taylor announced that Banks is no longer to be found on the social media platform. Banks also has remained mum on the matter, despite growing requests for Banks to speak up.

After I reached out for comment + fact check last week, Tyra Banks deleted her Twitter. (Could be unrelated! Who can say!) https://t.co/EF7OizrohX — Kate Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) April 11, 2022

One shocking moment in the piece is from Season 7 winner Eugena Washington. She recalled a dangerous runway challenge in a loose pool. Prior to filming the runway challenge, a producer who remains anonymous says they instructed divers to loosen the bolts connecting the planks to make the runway more wobbly, to create more "drama."

"We were all nervous, because we didn't know what the fuck was going on," Washington said. "It was dangerous." Fellow contestant AJ Stewart shared similar sentiments, adding: "I just kept thinking, this isn't just for show. Someone could get hurt. Someone could break an ankle." Washington wore 6-inch stilettos and fell, leaving a scar she says she still has today. But regardless, they couldn't speak up much due to signing contracts for the show that didn't find ANTM executives and co. liable for any injuries.

Renewed criticism of the show began brewing amid COVID-19 lockdown thanks to the show being available on streaming services for fans to binge-watch. For many, the show thrived on providing mental anguish to contestants for their sexual orientation, body type, and race – while pushing contestants to compete while scared, injured, or gravely ill. There were many episodes where contestants pushed through photoshoots sick or injured, or against their moral compass, to not be eliminated.

Season- 12 contestant, Aminat Ayinde, called the show "psychological warfare." More than anything, contestants said they were not taken seriously once their time on the show ended by real fashion heads and it was difficult for them to get work.