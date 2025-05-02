‘Floribama Shore’ Star in ICU Amid ‘Severe’ Illness

Floribama Shore alum Kirk Medas is fighting a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis” in the ICU as his friends and family ask for prayers.

Medas’ former MTV co-star, Aimee Elizabeth Hall, shared the news of his hospitalization on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of her friend hooked up to a ventilator in the hospital.

“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis. He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious,” Hall wrote alongside her post.

Necrotizing pancreatitis happens when pancreatitis inflammation is so severe that it causes tissue death, according to Cleveland Clinic. Pancreatitis is inflammation and swelling in your pancreas, usually in response to an injury or toxins.

Medas’ other Floribama Shore castmate, Nilsa Prowant, has been “flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side,” continued Hall, who said she has been “lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

Hall went on to link to a GoFundMe started by Medas’ family to help raise money to help with medical bills and rehabilitation, as the 33-year-old “has no medical insurance.”

“If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much,” Hall wrote. “Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle. Thank you for your love and support.”

Medas’ family shared more details of his medical struggle on his GoFundMe, writing that he is “sedated” while in the ICU and “could take some time to heal.”

“We are praying that he has a full recovery but this process could take some time. The donation will help for medical bills and rehab,” they wrote. “He has no medical insurance so your donations will be greatly appreciated. Please continue to uplift Kirk in your prayers. Thank you again from the Medas Family.”