‘Floribama Shore’ Premiere a Ratings Win for MTV

It looks like MTV has another hit on its hands!

The series premiere of Floribama Shore, a Jersey Shore spin-off, drew 846,000 total viewers, according to Deadline, and debuted with a rating of 0.94 in the core 18 to 34-year-old demographics group.

That makes it MTV’s biggest new series launch in three years and second biggest in total viewers.

It also ranks as one of the top five new unscripted cable launches of 2017.

It looks like the show also kept those who tuned in. The second part of the two-hour premiere retained 93 percent of its viewers and maintained a 0.87 rating in the same demographic group.

The return of Teen Mom OG right before the Floribama Shore premiere couldn’t have hurt. The show began with a 1.25 rating among that demographics group, which is a 19 percent increase from last season’s average.

Nielsen says that’s the biggest Teen Mom debut in three seasons.

Floribama Shore

chronicles the stories of eight young people partying the summer away in Panama City Beach.

Monday’s premiere kick-started the season’s drama with possible hook-ups, bar fights and bed-peeing.

The Jersey Shore revival also was announced during the MTV premiere, thrilling fans with the promise of more GTL antics in 2018 at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.